Aidan Farrell from Moate, Co Westmeath, with his third prizewinner, Williamstown Thatcher that sold for the top price of €7,400 at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \Tricia Kennedy

The weather is up and so are spirits this week as the Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) reported another very impressive sale last Saturday 20 April in GVM Mart Tullamore.

Ninety-five bulls were catalogued for sale and while only 54 of those came forward on the sale day as a result of on-farm sales, etc, the sale concluded with 33 bulls going on to sell to an average price of €4,167.

Taking the plaudits in the sale ring at Saturday’s sale was third prizewinner Williamstown Thatcher from the Moate, Co Westmeath-based herd of Aidan Farrell. Sired by Doonally New (CF52) and bred from a Major dam going back to some of the breed’s favourites including Hermes, Uranium, Campagnard and Excellent, the hammer fell for the November 2022-born bull at €7,400.

The second highest price of the day was recorded for Thomas and Karl Farrell’s Cornadrung Thor from Co Longford.

The September 2022-born bull was sired by Pottlereagh Mark and was bred from a Bivouac-bred cow. He boasted €133 on the replacement index and €123 on the terminal index and had been previously tapped forward in the pre-sale show as the senior champion. Auctioneer Tom Cox dropped the hammer at €5,700 for this champion.

The reserve senior championship in the pre-sale show was awarded to Dereskit Topper 1144 from the herd of Basil Bothwell from Killeshandra, Co Cavan. The October 2022-born bull was sired by Ocean and was bred from a Jumper dam going back to Laskari, Hugo Boss and Major.

On this occasion, €5,500 was the selling price.

Basil continued his winning ways with his first prizewinner, Dereskit Tennessee 1131, that sold for €5,400. Born in September 2022, the red rosette winner was sired by Horace JD and was bred from a Texan-Gie cow.

Karl Farrell from Co Longford with the senior champion, Cornadrung Thor that sold for the second highest price of €5,700 at the ICCS sale in Tullamore. \ Shanon Kinahan

After a disappointing weekend for the Co Clare hurlers in Cusack Park, Tulla breeder Gerry Lynch of the Knockmoyle Herd did the Banner people proud when his September 2022-born bull, Knockmoyle10 Thunder ET, also sold for €5,400. Sired by Pirate out of a CF52 cow, the third prizewinner was a full brother to the renowned Knockmoyle Loki standing in Dovea Genetics.

Peter Spollen from Geashill, Co Offaly, had the next highest price of €5,100 on the day. The September 2022-born bull, Ballydownan Tyler ET was sired by CF52 and was bred from a Texan-Gie dam going back to Hermes, Porto and Major.

There were two bulls to hit the €5,000 mark at Saturday’s sale, the first of which was Aheybridge Terry from the herd of Michael Sexton from Mullagh, Co Clare.

Sired by Fiston and bred from a Cavelands Fenian dam, the September 2022-born bull boasted €127 on replacement, €159 on terminal and sold for €5,000.

Next to hit the €5,000 mark was the reserve junior champion, Kilcommon Universe ET, from the herd of Thomas Ryan from Thurles, Co Tipperary. The January 2023-born bull was sired by CF52 and was bred from an Elgin Davinci cow going back to Campagnard, Tyrol and Major.

Key stats

Top price: €7,400.

Average: €4,176.

Clearance: 63%.