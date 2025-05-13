Nobber Agricultural Show is one of the first shows of the year, taking place on Sunday 18 May in north Co Meath.
Now in it’s fifth year, the show has grown steadily and has become a date in the diary for many in the north east of the country. Taking centre stage at this year’s show will be the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and DAFM breeder’s choice traditional four or five-star breeding heifer competition. There will also be four other All-Ireland qualifying competitions, including the pedigree suckler type heifer championship and the FBD intermediate young stock person of the year.
