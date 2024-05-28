On Saturday 18 May, Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co Cavan played host to the now annual North Eastern Charolais Club’s Rising Stars Calf Show.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the North Eastern Charolais Club held it’s second successful Rising Stars Calf Show with numbers and quality soaring at this year’s show.

There were nine classes in total for pedigree bulls and heifers aged from June 2023 right up to spring 2024.

Claiming the Rising Stars Calf Champion title was Rockvalley Udaya ET from the herd of Niall and Simone Maguire from Co Monaghan. The November 2023-born heifer was sired by Pirate and was bred from the herd’s well-known show cow, Birches Pretty Lady.

The judge on the day, Alan Morrison, found his Reserve Champion in another heifer, Noble Uptown. This October 2023-born female was exhibited by Harry Noble from Co Longford and was sired by the French bull Nevers.

Speaking about the event, the club’s secretary, Michael Carey told the Irish Farmers Journal, “it was great to be able to hold this show again for members. The quality was very high for this time of year and general consensus from spectators is that there were no easy 1st prize rosettes to be won in any class.”

“I just want to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart for hosting the club again and for all their help.

“The club wishes to thank our sponsors because without them we wouldn’t be able to hold the show. Finally, I want to thank the club’s committee, our photographer A Moore Media and all who exhibited calves at this year’s show.”