The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society has appointed Shauna Mullhall as its new breed secretary. Shauna grew up on her family’s suckler farm just outside Ballymahon in Co Longford.

Shauna has a B.Agr.Sc from Waterford Institute of Technology and is currently studying for her master’s degree in quantitative genetics. She has previously worked with ICBF and in the AI industry.

In other Shorthorn news, Irish-bred pedigree beef Shorthorn animals were very successful in this year’s Shorthorn Champion of the World online competition. Bethlehem Malton EX94 received the gold prize in the European Championships and got silver in the overall world competition.

Bethlehem Malton EX94 was bred by Tom Fox and family from Co Westmeath, and is currently owned by Leanne Green from Co Antrim. In the female section, the silver prize for the 2023 Shorthorn – Miss Europe went to Caramba Oi Edna, bred by Tom Staunton, Co Galway. The bronze prize went to Portshan Blueway, bred by Frank Whitney from Co Leitrim, and currently owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd from Co Galway.