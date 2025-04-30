It’s a real privilege for me to shine a light on the incredible agricultural shows that take place right across the 32 counties, events that are not only a celebration of our rural heritage, but a vital part of community life,” said Kinnarney when speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

The Clare native believes agricultural shows are more than just events.

“They are a cherished part of Ireland’s rural identity. From county towns to coastal villages, from the rolling midlands to the Wild Atlantic Way, shows bring people together to celebrate the very best of farming, food, crafts and community.

“Every summer, over 120 affiliated shows across the country light up the calendar, showcasing so many elements, including pedigree and commercial livestock, locally grown produce, artisan skills and a spirit of togetherness that’s unique to rural Ireland.

Whether it’s a family enjoying their local show for the first time, or a seasoned exhibitor preparing animals for the ring, these events continue to inspire pride and passion in every corner of the country,” said Kinnarney.

In recent years, the cost of running shows has risen steadily. From health and safety measures to facilities, administration and logistics, organising a show now requires immense effort and resources.

“It is for this reason we are especially grateful for the continued support we receive through funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, and Department of Rural and Community Development, together with the very many sponsors and stakeholders,” Kinnarney added.

Earlier this year, Minister Dara Calleary announced that funding of €1m has been allocated to shows in 2025, with shows receiving a funding package of between €5,800 and €11,400, depending on their size.

Freda explained: “This funding plays a crucial role in helping affiliated shows across the country to manage these growing costs and plan confidently for the future. This funding is a vital lifeline for many committees, ensuring that shows can continue to operate and thrive into the future. I would once again like to thank Minister Dara Calleary and his Department for this very welcome boost.”

Freda also gave thanks to the volunteers who make it all happen.

“Across Ireland, thousands of dedicated individuals give countless hours behind the scenes to bring these events to life. Their dedication and community spirit are the foundation upon which our shows are built. I want to sincerely thank each and every one of them. I wish them every success with all their activities this show season.”

She concluded by urging everyone to support their local shows: “Let’s continue to honour our traditions, develop our shows, support our communities and keep the proud spirit of Irish agricultural shows alive and thriving.”