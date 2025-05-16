Sindey, the overall interbreed champion and overall Salers champion at the 2025 Balmoral Show, exhibited by Stephen Maginn.

Friday's Interbreed championship in Balmoral saw all 11 breed champions from Wednesday and the overall commercial champion from Thursday go toe-to-toe for the overall interbreed champion of the show.

It's been regarded by many as one of the best ever displays of breed champions in Balmoral, as outstanding specimens of the various breeds took to the famous lawns at the Eikon Exhibition Center, where Kerry man Matthew Goulding had the final decision.

After much deliberation, he tapped out Stephen Maginn with his senior Salers bull Sidney as the overall interbreed champion of the show. This marked a truly magnificent day for the Maginn family and the Salers breed.

Born in August 2020, Sidney is a French-bred stock bull sired by Intouchabl out of the great French cow Galante.

In reserve was the tremendous cow and calf outfit from the Limousin camp Deerpark Shakira, which was shown alongside her Glenrock Redemption-sired bull calf.

Deerpark Shakira, reserve overall interbreed champion and overall Limousin champion at Balmoral show, shown by Ryan and Connor Mulholland with their nieces Poppy and Penny. \ Peter Houston

Exhibited by the Mulholland family, Shakira is a December 2021-born daughter of Wilodge Vantastic. She fought off some impressive competition in the Limousin ring on Wednesday to claim the overall Limousin title.

Ballinalare Farm Nikita with her twin calves at foot, second reserve interbreed champion and overall Simmental champion at Balmoral show, shown by Neil, Alan, Aston and Holly Wilson. \ Peter Houston

Second reserve went to another serious cow in Ballinalare Farm Nikita, with her twin calves at foot.

Brought out by Joe and Alan Wilson, this fantastic Simmental cow took the overall Simmental championship on Wednesday for the third year in a row. Born in February 2022, she is a daughter of Saltire Impressive.

Junior interbreed champion

Earlier in the day, Goulding awarded the overall junior interbreed champion to the overall commercial champion Rolex, exhibited by MCV Competitions and Conor McVeigh.

Born in May 2024, this black Limousin-cross heifer is a daughter of the 180,000gns Graiggoch Rambo.

Overall junior interbreed champion and overall commercial champion at Balmoral show, Rolex, exhibited by Conor McVeigh for MCV competitions \ Swarber Photography

Reserve junior interbreed champion went the way of the Charolais and Stranagone Verynice exhibited by Robert McWilliams. Having secured the junior champion Charolais on Wednesday, this classy calf was a ringside favorite with many.

Born in May 2024, he is a son of Stranagone Saphir and Stanagone Spoton.

Second reserve in the junior interbreed was another ringside favourite Bernish Valentine, the overall junior champion from the Limousin section.

This much-fancied heifer is the property of Kieran McCrory and has a number of accolades to her name at just 13 months old.

She is a daughter of Maraiscote Lothario and Bernish Rihannajuli.

Winning the best group of three native animals was the Shorthorns, while the Limousin took first place in the continental group of three.

Read all about Balmoral Show in next week's Irish Farmers Journal.