Gigginstown Eric Rossiter Z782, one of the bulls in the Gigginstown sale. \ Tricia Kennedy

Gigginstown House Angus, the pedigree herd of Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, will host its annual sale of Angus bulls and heifers at Fennor Farm, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Saturday 19 April 2025.

This year’s sale will feature 25 Angus bulls, 23 black and two red, and 20 of the best breeding females ever produced at Gigginstown.

These females will be a mix of in-calf and maiden heifers, with one or two possibly having calves at foot by sale day.

Conducting the sale will be Ballyjamesduff Mart through the MartEye platform.

Commenting on the sale, Michael O’Leary said: “We believe that Joe O’Mahony and his team have assembled the best group of Angus bulls and heifers we have ever offered to Irish breeders. By investing heavily in the very best English, UK, Scottish, Canadian and Irish genetics, we have assembled a high-quality team of Angus bulls that are ready to go to work for breeders.

“We will also offer a very select group of pedigree females, 15 of whom will be in calf, and the balance will be ready to augment and improve pedigree angus herds in all four provinces.

“At last year’s sale, we welcomed buyers from all over Munster, Connacht, Ulster, Leinster and also some UK buyers, and we hope to welcome a similar wide range of buyers to Fennor Farm on Saturday 19 April, where car parking will be free.

“We hope it provides another exciting platform for promoting Aberdeen Angus pedigree breeding.”

Range of bulls

Farm manager Joe O’Mahony added: “We have bulls to suit all markets and schemes in this sale, for dairy, suckler and pedigree farmers. Our bulls range from 18 to 20 months, so they are ready to work. They have been reared naturally and carry some high indices across terminal, replacement and dairy-beef.”

Those with enquiries should contact Gigginstown House or call Pascal Keegan on 087 7748596 or Joe O’Mahony on 087 7809113. A catalogue for the sale will be available on the Gigginstown House website and the MartEye website in the coming days. Viewing will commence on the morning at 11.30am, with the sale taking place at 1pm.