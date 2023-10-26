From 3 November to 6 November, one of the most highly anticipated sales of this year will take place in the form of a timed auction on behalf of Pearse McNamee from Lifford, Co Donegal.

The auction will see a consignment of 16 calves go forward for sale from some of the most highly sought after genetics in the country.

There are 6 bulls and 10 heifers up for grabs across the weekend, and whether you are looking for a show calf or a cow to breed future show calves, this is the sale for you.

A viewing day will be held on farm on Saturday 4 November and potential customers are invited to view the lots on offer on farm. The Eircode for the viewing day is F93 KR86.

Speaking ahead the sale, Pearse said, “this is a super opportunity to buy a foundation cow from a long line of show breeding cow's. Some of these lines will never be offered for sale again - all enquiries are welcome.”

Lot 12, 'Side Kick' in the upcoming Pearse McNamee timed auction. \ Alfie Shaw

Full sisters to one of the heifers in the sale have produced top-quality show calves to highs of €23,000, €18,000, €12,800, €12,200 and €11,400.

The McNamee family look forward to welcoming you to the farm on Saturday 4 November.

Lot 1, Dream Maker. \ Alfie Shaw