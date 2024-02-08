The British Limousin Cattle Society kicked off its 2024 sale season in Stirling on Monday, 5 February, on a hugely positive note. With 74 bulls and eight heifers catalogued for sale, the lots met a 90% clearance rate, with an average sale price of £7,466 (€8,729.25) – up a massive £777 (€908.47) on the same sale last year.

Taking on the tough task of judging the pre-sale show on Sunday afternoon was Co Antrim breeder, Joan Gilliland.

In terms of top prices in the sales ring, it was another double at the top, with 17,000gns (€18,826.14) achieved twice. First up was second prize-winner Anside Typoon, from the Irvine family. The May 2022-born bull was sired by Anside Prometheus and was bred from a Goldies Fortress cow, Anside Peony, and sold to the society president, Margaret Penny, of the Shannas herd.

Joining Typhoon at the top of the sales board was Dyke Toyboy, from Messrs J R MacGregor, that sold to Clark Farms in Sheffield, again for 17,000gns. The third prize-winner was another May 2022-born bull, sired by Goldies Lord of the Rings, out of a Cloughhead Delboy dam, going back to Wilodge Vantastic and Ampertaine Bravo.

Messrs J R MacGregor continued their winning streak in Stirling on Monday, when their intermediate champion and reserve overall champion, Dyke Topman, sold for the next highest price of 16,000gns (€17,718.72) to Hartside Farms. Topman was another son of Goldies Lord of the Rings, out of a Trueman Idol dam, Dyke Nicola.

The Newhouse team of Messers R M Adam and Son were next in the top price line-up, with their second prize-winning black Limousin bull Newhouse Tummel, that sold for 10,000gns (€11,074.20) to WG Beattie and Son. The July 2022-born bull was sired by Newhouse Overfinlarg, out of a Greenhaugh Forester dam.

Selling for 9,000gns (€9,966.78) was the senior champion from the pre-sale show, Spittalton Tigger, who sold to IA Mackinnon from Tiree. A son of Ampertaine Opportunity and a dam by Netherhall Gallant, the March 2022-born bull bounced his way to one of the top prices in the sale.

Also selling for 9,000gns was the very stylish overall champion, Elrick Trooper from MJ Massie. Born in May 2022, this powerhouse had a hugely impressive sire stack, including Lowerffrydd Empire, Wilodge Fastrac, Objat and Wilodge Vantastic. He sold to WSL Muir in Orkney.

Team Dyke struck once again in the sales ring last Monday, when their first prize-winning May 2022-born bull Dyke Trojan sold for 8,500gns (€9,413.07) to EJ Wilson from East Mains of Carseburn. Whinfellpark Ohagan was the sire of this red rosette winner.

The hammer fell for a range of bulls at 8,000gns (€8,859.36) including:

Spittalton Tyson, sired by Dyke Papa.

Anside Tank, sired by Milbrook Playboy, a son of the renowned Milbrook Ginger Spice from the Milbrook herd of William Smith, Co Meath.

Dyke Tyrant, sired by Whinfellpark Ohagan.

Corsairtly Tam, sired by Dyke Luke.

Maraiscote Tufty, sired by Sliabh Felim Mourinho, who was bred by Sean Ryan of the Sliabh Felim herd in Cappamore, Co Limerick.

Glamis Topgun, sired by Ampetaine Opportunity.