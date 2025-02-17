It was a day to remember for Kieran McCrory and his Bernish herd based outside Omagh in Co Tyrone on Saturday, as Bernish Unstoppable sold for the highest price of 25,000gns at the Limousin sale in Carlisle.

The sale leader is a son of Goldies Goldfinger, who sold for 21,000gns at Carlisle in 2013 when he was intermediate champion, while his mother is a home-bred daughter of Ampertaine Elgin.

Unstoppable also caught the eye of Judge Kim Montgomery of the Ballyrobin herd in Co Antrim, as she awarded him the intermediate and reserve overall championship.

Born in May 2023, this powerful bull is a heifer’s calf and went to auction carrying two copies of the F94L gene and went home with Smith Farms from Buckinghamshire.

There was a buoyant demand for the senior and intermediate bulls, with much less bite for the juniors. When the sale concluded, auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington reported 88 bulls sold at an average of £8,788.

Lissett Ultimate, reserve senior champion which sold for 24,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Selling at 24,000gns was the reserve senior champion Lissett Ultimate brought out by JH Tennant Ltd from East Yorkshire. Home-bred on both sides of his pedigree, this April 2023 born bull is a son of Lissett Osten and Lissett Rhonda.

Wilodge Ubet which sold for 20,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Three bulls changed hands at 20,000gns. The first of these was the 22-month-old Wilodge Ubet ET from the well-known Wilodge fold based in Shropshire. Sired by Ampertaine Elgin, this bull's mother, Wilodge Littlegem, is a daughter of the Irish-bred bull, Powerful Irish, and comes from the herd’s most prolific cow line.

Reserve intermediate champion

Next up at 20,000gns was the reserve intermediate champion, Shaws Umpire, the property of Mr M and F Burns from Ayrshire. This June 2023-born son of Goldies Jackpot goes back to the Plumtree Fantastic bred cow, Gunnerfleet Nibris.

Shaws Umpire, reserve intermediate champion which sold for 20,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

The final bull to hit the 20,000gns mark was Maraiscote Upshot brought out by breeder Mr Ji Nimmo from Lanarkshire. A son of Bassingfield Machoman and the Goldies Comet daughter, Maraiscote Jellybaby, he picked up a first-prize ticket in his class and later sold to Messrs Adam and son of the Newhouse herd in Forfar, Angus.

Trading at 18,000gns was Ampertaine Urban, a rising two-year-old bull exhibited by Co Derry based breeder, James MacKay. A first prize winner in his class, Urban is a son of the ever-consistent Ampertaine Elgin and the home-bred dam, Ampertaine Pandora. Securing this double F94L carrier was Messrs Pearson from Derbyshire.

Garrowby herd

Judge Kim Montgomery tapped out Garrowby Umbongo as her senior champion which went on to realise 18,000gns for the York-based Garrowby Farm. This well-muscled Grahams Rooney son carries one copy of the NT821 and Q204X genes, and goes back to a long line of Gunnerfleet females on the dam side.

Mr J Nimmo was back in the spotlight once again when his May 2023-born bull, Maraiscote Ukraine, sold for 18,000gns. Ukraine is a son of the Irish-bred Sliabh Felim Mourinho while his mother is a daughter of Bassingfield Machoman. Having the final call on this single F94L and Q204X carrier was Messrs Richards and son from Mid Glamorgan.

The junior and overall championship went the way of Bangtidy Umusthave, a son of Ampertaine Elgin and the Irish-bred cow, Millburn Musthave, exhibited by Andrew Hyslop. He failed to meet his reserve in the sale ring.

Females peaked at 16,000gns for Huntershall Ursula, a rising two-year-old heifer shown by Cumbria-based breeder Stephen Nixon. This stylish heifer is a daughter of the Irish-bred sire, Milbrook Playboy, and the Claragh Mufasa bred cow, Huntershall Orchid. In total, 11 females sold to an average of £5,641.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.