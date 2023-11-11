Michael Lynch and Evelyn McGinley with the top-priced heifer Vanilla Ice that sold for €9,500. / Shanon Kinahan

The elite haltered cattle sale of commercial cattle took place in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart on Saturday 11 November.

The sale was met with 139 entries of quality cattle of all shapes, colours and sizes and there was a sharp trade for the full five hours of selling.

Topping the trade was Michael Lynch with his February 2023-born Limousin-cross Belgian Blue heifer sired by Elite Ice Cream.

The stylish heifer weighing 460kg was bred from a pedigree Belgian Blue cow and sold for the top price of €9,500.

????Things are heating up in Donegal???? Michael Lynch in the ring here in Stranorlar with his Feb 23 born @irishlimousin heifer sired by @progressivegen Elite Ice Cream that just sold for €9,500???? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/8GHZGlLaUS — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 11, 2023

All the way from Corrandulla, Co Galway, was Derick Forde, no stranger to the sales ring, with his Belgian Blue-cross heifer that boasted BB2247 and ROX bloodlines.

Breeder Derrick Forde and purchaser Peter McLaughlan with the second-highest price of €7,300 at the elite haltered cattle sale. / Shanon Kinahan

The June 2022-born heifer weighing in just shy of 620kg sold for €7,300.

For a full sale report, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

Emmet Wynne from Corrandulla, Co Galway, who sold the third-highest-priced heifer for €6,800. / Shanon Kinahan

????The top prices keep rolling in here in Ballybofey&Stranorlar Mart?? This super Simmental-cross in-calf heifer sold carrying a heifer BB calf for €5,300 from the herd of Kieran McGee????@FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/CYeoZXirQX — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 11, 2023

??Donegal native Fergal Doherty is in the ring here in Stranorlar&Ballybofey Mart at the Elite Haltered sale with his @irishlimousin -cross heifers both sired by @doveagenetics Wilodge Joskins??Both lots sold for €3,000 each ???? @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/8fnmIREkiD — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 11, 2023