Fiona Mulligan with her Aberdeen Angus bull, which sold for €4,300.

The bull sales season is starting to wind down across the country, with May being the last month for most of the sales.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held the first of a two-day sale in May last Saturday, with the traditional breeds up first for sale this month.

Sixty-one Aberdeen Angus bulls were presented for sale on Saturday, with 46 of those finding new homes on the day, leaving a 75% clearance rate, at a sale average of €2,880.

The top price of €5,000 was achieved for two bulls – Kinard Warrior, a February 2023 son of Gear Blue Moon, bred by Alo O’Hara, Ballysundriven, Elphin; and Caltun Walter, a January 2023 son of Drumcrow Reeko, exhibited by Thomas F Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill.

Next in the top price list was €4,300 for Thomas Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, for his April 2023-born Clooncarne Winner 2, sired by Young Dale Touchdown.

A multiple-prizewinner at summer shows in 2023, he makes his way to Stuart Dorran’s Highpark pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd.

The next best price was €3,800 for Shankill Maxwell, sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg and bred by Finbarr Cahill, Shankill Lower, Cavan.

Amanda Bogan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford, took home €3,700 for Millbawn Welcome Addition, sired by Stouphill Bomber.

Three at €3,500

The €3,500 price tag was hit on three occasions. Drumcrow Warhorse, sired by Drumcrow Prosecco and bred by Margaret McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, sold for €3,500.

Kerins Red Winchester, sired by HW Red Lambourghini and bred by Bernard Kerins, Carnaree, Ballymote, Sligo, also hit €3,500 and Kingsbury Wrexham, sired by Hawkley Red Zenda and bred by Brendan Hynes, Knockshanbally, Moycullen, Galway, sold for €3,500. Joseph Freyne, Charlestown, Co Mayo, took home €3,150 for Jesana Viennetta Ice, sired by Jesana Unity.

Jason O’Reilly, Drumgowla, Mohill, sold Bridgehouse Warrior, sired by Duibhgiolla Luigi, for €3,100.

Two of the three Angus heifers present found new homes on the day.

The first was €3,000 for Acres Valentine, a daughter of Drumcarbin Prince Mambo and bred by Frank Ward, Acres, Ballyshannon, and €2,800 for Drumcrow Princess Tulip, bred by Nevan McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh.

Hereford bulls

Two of the three Hereford bulls present sold, with Kenton Crowe, Aughakilfaughnan, Mohill, getting €2,600 for his October 2022 bull Aughakil 1 Smithwicks, sired by Dendor 1Kahinoor, and €2,000 for Naofa Jonah, sired by Fanore Enda and exhibited by Fergal McWeeney, Gortnagullion, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim.

The society now looks forward to its continental breed sale on Saturday, 11 May, at 11.30am, where there are two Simmental bulls, nine Limousin bulls, three Charolais heifers and 56 Charolais bulls entered. The society’s last sale of this season will be its all-breed sale (bulls and heifers) on Saturday, 8 June, with entries closing on Saturday, 11 May.