Cashel Blue and Crozier Cheeses made by the Grubb family at Beechmount, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

The famous Cashel Blue full dispersal sale will take place on Friday 24 November and is being run by Doyle Hunt & Hunt, in conjunction with Mid Tipp Marts Thurles.

This is a unique opportunity to purchase some exceptionally well-bred cows.

The Cashel Blue Herd is an exceptional pedigree Holstein Friesian herd that was established by Louis and Jane Grubb in 1980.

The origin of the herd would have been American and Canadian Holstein blood but, over the years, British Friesian was introduced with great success to put strength, depth and fertility back into the cows.

The herd is fully milk recorded and is currently doing 7,800 litres (600kg of milk solids) at 4.24% fat and 3.45% protein.

The herd has recently been milk recorded and classified with a good number of cows reaching excellent and VG.

The Grubb family has kindly donated some Cashel Blue cheese which will be available to sample on the day of the sale with the lucky purchasers getting a slice of what Cashel Blue has to offer.