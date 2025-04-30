Nigel Wood, pictured at the FBD All-Ireland Young Stockperson Finals in 2023, with Sean Sherman Judge, Jack Kennedy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, and Jim Harrison National Secretary Irish Shows Association. \ Odhran Ducie

In 2023 Nigel Wood won the intermediate section of the FBD All-Ireland young stock person of the year at the finals in Cappamore Show. Having grown up on a suckler and pedigree cattle farm just outside Crossmolina in Co Mayo, Nigel’s love for the show ring goes back a long way.

“Growing up, myself and my younger brother Niall spent a lot of time in the yard with our father, doing the usual jobs and helping out with the seasonal tasks. Between gaelic, rugby, fishing and mountain biking, my summers were always busy, however the highlights were the local shows, following my dad around,” Nigel explained.

From these first shows, Nigel came to appreciate and love the whole showing business.

“Around the time COVID ended, Dad said to me it was time for me to select my own animals to take to the shows.”

Nigel took on the responsibility of caring and preparing animals from birth to the show ring: “I learned a lot from kitchen table discussions, surrounded by friends with a wealth of knowledge.”

Lucky

In 2023, Nigel decided to enter the FBD All-Ireland Young stock person competition: “I was lucky to make the final, it was a full day of activities, including an interview, grooming demonstration, showing in the ring and stock judging.

“For the interview stage, there were some general knowledge questions about farming, and I suppose a good read of the Irish Farmers Journal each week kept me in touch with the farming world in general.

“In the grooming competition, the judges observed me washing, blowing, soaping and brushing my animal.

“In the ring, how I presented myself and my animal was very important. Knowing as much as I could about the animal was also crucial.”

Nigel Wood pictured at the finals of the FBD All-Ireland young stock person of the year at Cappamore Show in 2023. \ Odhran Ducie

Nigel found the stock-judging part of the competition the most daunting: “I guess one of the most challenging aspects was to judge a number of animals I hadn’t seen before and place them in order.

“I based my decisions on what I had learned over the years, and so I combined all I knew to select first to last.

“I was delighted that I scored well in this element of the competition, because it was my very own judgement. I learned so much from the competition and the other competitors. It was a wonderful experience.

“Being tapped out as young stock person of the year is a moment I will never forget. I was very proud and honoured to be among other brilliant young farmers from north and south, especially with a heifer I reared and brought to the ring, sired by our very own Crossmolina Euro.”

Nigel’s advice to anyone taking part in the young stock person competition is to just enjoy the day: “My father always tells me to enjoy the day out, no matter where I get placed in the ring, it’s only the opinion of one judge on the day.”

A few years ago, Nigel’s father Alan transitioned into dairying, while retaining a number of pedigree cows.

“We kept a number of pedigree cows because we love pedigree breeding and showing,” said Nigel.