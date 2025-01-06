Peter and Shane Divilly, owners of Galway-based Divilly Brothers meat suppliers, pictured with Peter Bough, ALDI buying director and siblings, Teagan and Moya Farrell as the company lands a new €4 million contract with the retailer.

Galway-based fresh meat supplier Divilly Brothers has announced a contract extension to partner with Aldi.

Divilly’s, based in Oranmore, have supplied Aldi since 2007 with 100% Irish Bord Bia Quality Assured carved and sliced cooked ham products.

The renewed contract with a €4m annual value between Divilly’s and Aldi reflects a significant investment in their partnership.

Buying director at Aldi Ireland Peter Bough said that Divilly’s is a company that is constantly recognised for their high quality and tasty products.

“We look forward to continuing to supply our customers with the highest quality meat products from Divilly’s fantastic range.”

Divilly Brothers

The new contract will also see the Galway firm add brand new low-fat black and white puddings to its range at Aldi.

Divilly Brothers, a family-owned company, was founded in 1927, is currently headed by brothers Shane and Peter Divilly and employs over 50 people.

The Aldi contract extension will help them expand their business and continue to supply a growing range of Bord Bia Quality Assured products, while supporting the overall efficiency and continued growth of their operations.

Speaking on their long-standing partnership, Divilly’s commercial director Shane Divilly said: “As we announce the extension of this supplier partnership, we proudly look back at our journey with Aldi.

"Since first supplying Aldi in 2007, we have continued to grow our business and this contract extension is a testament to our fantastic working relationship.”

