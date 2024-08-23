On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Farming News podcast, we hear of the 15,000 farmers set to be hit with a splash plate ban for spreading slurry from January.
We discuss new nitrates plans aimed at grant aid storage facilities at 70% for those looking to import slurry and a new proposal to allow slurry tanks to bypass planning permission.
Recent positive signals around milk prices, a latest straw market update and shortages of blackleg vaccines are all covered too.
Listen now:
