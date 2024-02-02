Listen now to this week's Irish Farmers Journal farming news podcast to get the latest on tractor protests in Ireland and across the continent.
Get the updated on changes announced this week to the terms and conditions of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and what this could mean for your farm.
We also hear of the details emerging on the measures under discussion for inclusion in the €50/cow and €8/ewe support schemes announced in Budget 2024.
Don't miss it, listen here:
