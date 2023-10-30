On this week’s Youngstock Podcast, we talk to Stephen McCormack, Project Officer with the Irish Bioenergy Association, about biochar.
Biochar is gaining recognition for the role it can play in sequestering carbon while helping to condition soil.
We talk to Stephen about how it's made, what it does, and how he became interested in the area. Listen to the full podcast below:
