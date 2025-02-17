Co Cork agri contractor Conor Murphy speaks about the path he took into the family contracting business on this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock podcast.

Conor gives advice to young people eager to get going with tractor work and shares his thoughts on the role technology will play in the years to come.

Conor is the first of three candidates in the race to become the next president of Macra interviewed for the Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock podcast. Stay tuned over the coming weeks to hear from the rest of the contenders.