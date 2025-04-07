Tony and his son Hugh.

As fieldwork across the country is in full swing, we catch up with Goldcrop’s Tony O’Flynn on this week’s Youngstock Podcast to hear about his work during this busy time.

Tony is the contract seed production officer with Goldcrop, but before joining the company, he spent time working on UK and Australian harvests.

We chat about his experiences - including working on farms as large as 44,000 acres and driving a Case Axial-Flow combine.

We also discuss his journey through college, his home farm and his current role with Goldcrop.

Listen to the podcast below:

Tony, with his partner Chloe and son Hugh.

A selection of pictures from Tony’s experience in Australia.

The Axial Flow combine Tony was driving in Australia.

A view from the cab of Tony’s combine in Australia.

A view from the cab of Tony’s combine in Australia.

The grain chaser.

A selection of pictures from Tony’s experience in Australia.

A selection of pictures from Tony’s experience in Australia.