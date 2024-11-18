Following the highly successful Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Day, where over 300 farmers and industry members gathered at the Killashee Hotel in Kildare, it's evident that the sector is vibrant and full of energy.
In this week's podcast, we speak with one of the young professionals who attended the day, Robert Beattie, business development manager at Terrachem, about his role in the crop protection industry and his experiences as a tillage farmer.
Listen to the full podcast below.
