There is American interest in purchasing the 113ac Woodlawn House and estate near Ballinasloe, Co Galway, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned.

Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes has a guide price of €975,000 on the property, with two offers made so far.

There is significant local and national interest in the property, along with buyers from overseas, particularly the US.

The property includes a 30,000sq foot 22-bed Palladian-style mansion in need of full restoration, along with various lodges and courtyards on the estate which are also in need of repair.

It was built in the mid-18th century and the Galway to Dublin railway line was diverted through the estate to ensure it had its own station, which is still in use today.

Documents show that the house is owned by Woodlawn House Limited, which lists Michael Bane, Thomas Whelan, Derek Timlin and Gerard Dolan as company directors, all of whom are from Galway.