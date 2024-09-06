A unique opportunity to purchase a blueberry farm has recently presented itself with GVM Auctioneers.

An opportunity as rare as you’re likely to find in agricultural property circles has recently come to the market in the midlands.

GVM Auctioneers is bringing a long-established and productive blueberry farm in Co Offaly to the market.

This farm - the first commercial blueberry farm in Ireland - was established in the 1960s and has been developed by the renowned horticulturalist John Seager.

This unique farming enterprise consists of a combined total of c.40.21 acres and includes a packing shed.

Currently in production, there are approximately 9,000 established fruiting bushes that are located in an area of acidic peat soils, which is optimum for the crop.

Now a well-recognised superfood, John Seager and his team were ahead of their time when they established the farm over five decades ago.

Blueberries are now a familiar food in Ireland. However, the country still only produces less than 2% of its total blueberry consumption.

That, combined with an increase in customer demand to buy locally-grown produce, provides a unique and exciting opportunity for anyone with an interest in commercial horticulture.

There are about 4,000 blueberry bushes and a packing shed on the land at Derryvilla.

The farm itself is laid out in two divisions. The main hub is located at Derryvilla, where the packing shed is located. There are about 4,000 maintained bushes there which are set on c15.5 acres.

It is located just 2km from Portarlington and about 20 minutes’ drive from the M7 motorway, making it ideal for access for transport to market and for staff to get to during the picking season.

A further c24.7 acres containing roughly 5,000 maintained bushes are located at Bogtown.

Guiding the farm at €250,000, auctioneer Gordon Cobbe said: “There’s a great opportunity with this farm as it’s an existing business with well-established plants that are productive and have great potential for increased yield.

"It supplies local customers, markets and restaurants with fresh and frozen blueberries, and Irish-made products such as Derryvilla Farm Blueberry Tonic, jam and chutney.

"For many years, the farm supplied premium fruit to Marks & Spencer in the UK and Irish supermarkets.”

He added that the crop is grown without insecticide or pesticides. The bushes and fields have been consistently maintained for decades and there are mature trees on the land, providing shelter belts and protection.

There are no entitlements being sold with this land, which is being sold by private treaty.