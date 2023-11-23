The 20 acres at Garretstown is prime agricultural land.

Hodnett Forde Property Services has a pair of top-quality parcels of land for sale in the Kinsale area, south of Cork city.

The larger of the two comprises of a 20-acre non-residential farm at Garretstown, Ballinspittle.

Laid out in one block, it has been used for tillage purposes for a number of years.

South facing and looking out towards the Old Head of Kinsale and the Atlantic Ocean, it has forestry on its northern and western boundaries.

This farm is 12km from Kinsale and five minutes’ drive from Ballinspittle village. Offers in excess of €20,000/acre are expected for this farm.

The 13 acres at Mellifontstown, Kinsale, is for sale by private treaty.

Moving east a little, the other farm is also non-residential and consists of a circa 13-acre roadside holding at Mellifontstown, 6km north of Kinsale.

Laid out in one easily worked division, the lands have a southerly aspect and are suitable to any type of farming enterprise.

Currently all in grass, this property has attracted strong interest. Guided in the region of €20,000/acre, it is presently under offer.

Co Meath auction results

Meanwhile, in Co Meath, Raymond Potterton & Company Ltd held a pair of auctions on Thursday 16 November.

First up was a small holding of circa 4.68 acres with a derelict residence at Mandistown, Drumconrath, Navan.

Bidding opened at €90,000 and rose in increments of €10,000 before hitting €150,000. Bids of €5,000 followed before it reached €175,000.

The property was then placed on the market and received another bid of €10,000. From there, bids of €1,000 brought it to €200,000, at which point the gavel fell.

Raymond Potterton recently sold a 61acre farm at Robinstown, Navan, Co Meath, at auction.

The second property was considerably larger, a circa 61-acre farm at Robinstown, Navan.

An opening bid of €680,000 got proceedings under way and a further seven bids brought it to €765,000. At this point, it was withdrawn and sold for a higher undisclosed figure.