The 2025 all-island bioeconomy summit is set to take place on 13 May in Johnstown Estate, Enfield, Co Meath.

The event will allow for key stakeholder and networks of the bio-based economy on the island of Ireland to meet and will this year focus on areas such as blue bio-based economy, commercial bio-based economy development and replacing fossil fuel products with new bio-based products.

So far, over 200 delegates have registered.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon recently launched the fourth summit, with representatives of InterTradeIreland, BiOrbic Research Ireland Centre for Bioeconomy, Irish Bioeconomy Foundation, Gas Networks Ireland and Foster Environmental.

Minister Heydon said: "Replacing fossil-based products with alternative bio-based products will create opportunities for agriculture, forestry and the entire food system.

"This is what the bio-economy is all about, enabling the creation of new value streams, valorisation of farm residues whilst strengthening the role of primary producers in the value chain and generating new jobs in the rural areas."

The Minister added: "That is why the Programme for Government indicates the Government's commitment to develop Ireland’s bio-[based] economy through a co-ordinated approach that harnesses Ireland’s natural resources and competitive advantage.

“An essential part of our co-ordinated approach is consulting with stakeholders including industry and the all-island bioeconomy summit is a very important event to continue to do so,’” he concluded.

More details on the event can be found on www.bioeconomy.ie.