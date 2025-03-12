CCC’s new, one-stop-shop style service is designed to assist GAA clubs and other community groups in developing renewable energy projects.

GAA clarifies position on community solar farms

Following last week’s article in the Irish Farmers Journal, where it was reported that the GAA and the Irish company Community Climate Change (CCC) are seeking farm and bogland to develop community solar farms, the GAA has confirmed that it is not seeking land for solar farms.

The land is be being sought by the CCC, as part of its proposal to develop community solar farms.

The GAA told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The GAA has been in talks with CCC and has agreed to continue these talks to explore opportunities around community owned renewable energy generation through a ‘Sustainability Alliance’ of potential stakeholders.

“No partnership or agreement has been reached on any outcome to those talks.

“The GAA is not seeking farmland or any other land to build solar farms,” it concluded.

The CCC confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that, in its correspondence with the GAA in November 2024, that the organisation stated that it was “happy to participate in the Sustainability Alliance you [CCC] propose, to continue to explore opportunities”.

The CCC’s new, one-stop-shop style service is designed to assist GAA clubs and other community groups in developing renewable energy projects, which would be fully owned by the members of the community.