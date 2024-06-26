Solar skyrockets

The solar boom is here, with 65 homes installing solar panels every day. A new report by the Irish Solar Energy Association shows that there has been an almost 43% increase in Ireland’s capacity to generate solar-powered electricity over the year.

Ormonde Organics sold

Waterford-based Ormonde Organics has been acquired by European biogas developer Heygaz. Ormonde Organics operates two anaerobic digestion plants in Portlaw, Co Waterford, and Youghal, Co Cork, with full planning permission for a third plant, which is expected to become operational at the end of 2025. Ormonde is also developing a facility to inject biomethane directly into Ireland’s national gas grid in Waterford.

Ørsted breaks ground on first Irish solar farm

Ørsted, the Danish-headquartered energy company, has begun construction on its first solar project in Ireland. The 315 acre project is located at Garreenleen, roughly 15km from Carlow town. Once completed, the solar farm is expected to create 81 MW of power. Ørsted also operates 378 MW of onshore wind across the island.

Solar safeguarding zones

The move by both Dublin and Shannon Airports to build solar farms on their land has led to calls to review the need for planning restrictions within ‘solar safeguarding zones’ close to airports by the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation. The need for solar safe zones, which were imposed amid concerns from the Irish Aviation Authority of glint or glare issues, has been called “ridiculous” by the group.