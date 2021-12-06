Lack of labour has been a huge challenge in recent years, and to make matters worse, a further crisis is looming on many of the country’s dairy farms due to an expected shortage of skilled labour next spring. One job that can be moved away from the busy spring is vaccination for IBR and Lepto.

Traditionally many vaccination protocols for breeding animals are concentrated around February and March, which is the busiest time of year for farmers with cows to be calved, calves to be fed and the milking routine still not completely bedded in due to daily introductions of freshly calved cows and heifers. The spring is therefore an inconvenient time for the farmer to vaccinate the herd and it is not ideal for the cow either as vaccination in early lactation is unlikely to produce an optimal immune response due to metabolic stress².

Vaccination protocols

Moving vaccination protocols to the winter can be done simply and efficiently and does not require additional injections.