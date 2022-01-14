Three new Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) chairs have been elected for the sheep, grain and forestry committees.

Kevin Comiskey from Co Leitrim is the new chair of the IFA sheep committee and succeeds Sean Dennehy.

The new chair of the IFA forestry committee is Jason Fleming from Co Kerry. He will take over from outgoing chair Vincent Nally.

Kieran McEvoy, the current vice-chair of the IFA grain committee, has now risen to the ranks of chair of the committee to succeed Mark Browne. McEvoy farms in Co Laois.

Other results

On Thursday 13 January, five new chairs of the animal health, farm family, hill, poultry and potato committees were appointed.

Alice Doyle was elected chair of the farm family committee. From Co Wexford, she succeeds Caroline Farrell, who has completed her term.

The new chair of the IFA hill committee is Cáillin Conneelly from Connemara, Co Galway. He replaces Flor McCarthy.

Nigel Sweetman from Co Cork central IFA was elected chair of the poultry committee, succeeding Andy Boylan.

The IFA potato committee elected Sean Ryan from Wexford as the next chair. He will succeed Thomas McKeown, whose four-year term will expire at the annual general meeting (AGM).

IFA national returning officer Martin Stapleton notified each committee at their online meetings on Friday.

Each of the new chairs will take up their roles at the AGM later this month.