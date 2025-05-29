I’d say each competitor looks like blue cheese now.

The annual cheese rolling race took place at Cooper’s Hill, Gloucestershire in England.

The popular competition pits competitors against each other as they race/tumble down a steep hill in chase after a wheel of cheese.

The official event was cancelled in 2010 for health and safety reasons, however, continues each year, unofficially of course.

German Tom Koepke retained his title in the men’s downhill race, while 20-year-old Ava Sender won the women’s event.

