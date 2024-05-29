The Upper Achill Concerned Property Owners group has called for a stop to 'long acre' grazing of sheep.

Mayo is renowned for sheep and no part of the county more so than Achill Island.

I hear a group has been setup there to campaign against sheep grazing on the ‘long acre’.

The Upper Achill Concerned Property Owners group said sheep grazing on public roads and in public places is a “wholly unacceptable method” of sheep farming.

The group said there is increased risk of accidents on roads and some parents are afraid of walking on the road with young children.

It has called for a stop to roadside grazing and said it has 300 signatures on a petition.

With unfenced commonage long established on Achill, which has a year-round population of 2,300 people, it will be interesting to see where the sheep go next.