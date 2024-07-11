Carbery confirmed its continued sponsorship of sprinter Phil Healy as she prepares to compete in the Paris Olympics.

The Ballineen Bullet, who won silver in the recent European Athletics Championships, grew up on a dairy farm near the Carbery plant.

She’s not the only west Corkonian from a dairy background that will be competing in Paris later this month. Skibbereen rower, Emily Hegarty will be looking to add to the bronze medal she won in Tokyo. Her father Jerry’s Mohoncross herd is well known in Friesian breeding circles.

Further east, Bandon’s Nicola Tuthill competes in the hammer event. Her father, Norman, constructed a hammer cage on the family’s farm to facilitate her practice.

The Dealer wonders how many more Irish athletes from farming backgrounds will be heading across to France this month.