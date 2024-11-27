I see there’s been a changing of the guard at AgTech Ireland. Lloyd Pearson, CEO of Pearson Milking Technology, is taking over the reins as chair of the board from Padraig Hennessy, CEO of TERRA NutriTECH.
Last October, Catherine Heffernan of MSD Animal Health Ireland and Conan Condon of Alltech joined as directors.
The organisation emphasises the importance of technological innovation in Irish agriculture and, with politicians looking for votes this week, is pushing for certainty on environmental regulation and policies, as well as access to finance.
