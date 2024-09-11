I hear a Clare farmer is set to appear on Swedish television as part of a documentary about single Irish farmers. Joseph Woulfe and famous Lisdoonvarna matchmaker Willie Daly will feature on an episode of the annual SVT show ‘Drömlandent’ or Dreamland in English.
Filming has begun for the third season of the show which already completed similar seasons covering the US and Australia.
The show, which will air in 2025, will look at the declining rural population here and the future of traditional farming in the country.
