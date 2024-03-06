At this time of year I don’t get to watch much TV, but when I do, it’s always a plus if it’s farming-related.

I have to say, the first season of TG4’s Contractors caught my eye, and I see now the show is back for round two starting on 21 March.

The seven-part, fly-on-the-wall documentary follows eight contracting operations from across the country for a year.

From Meath to Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Cavan and Donegal, the series highlights these contractors’ professional challenges, as well as the highs and lows of their daily routine.

It can’t be denied, though, it’s far easier to watch the work than actually do it.