The councils will deploy drones and mobile CCTV cameras to identify these cars and vans and the Government will look to cut the red tape blocking councils from seizing and crushing vehicles.

I came across a new measure the British government is taking to tackle fly-tipping and sweep up criminals.

Councils will be working with the police to identify, seize and crush vehicles of “waste cowboys”.

Cowboy waste operators will now also face up to five years in prison for operating illegally.

The Environment Agency will carry out, identity, and complete criminal record checks on operators in the sector, so there is nowhere for rogue firms to hide.

It’s certainly one way of helping to clear up rural areas.