I came across some interesting information which shows that the Department of Agriculture has spent €7.5m on private cleaning services contracts over a four-year period. It came after TD Denise Mitchell posed the question about expenditure to Minister of Agriculture Martin Heydon.
In total, €5m was spent on cleaning services at the Department’s Dublin locations and €2.5m was spent on its regional locations.
He also revealed a spend of €364,919 on a contract for security services over four years.
