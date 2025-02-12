Wexford’s IFA AGM was addressed on Monday night by the association’s deputy president Alice Doyle, who is a member of the Camolin branch.
Later in the meeting, her husband Tom was elected as the new county chair.
He’s is no stranger to the IFA’s national council, as he was previously national chair of the farm business committee, and was the council representative for Wexford back when that was a thing.
Tom Doyle. \ Dylan Vaughan.
Wexford’s IFA AGM was addressed on Monday night by the association’s deputy president Alice Doyle, who is a member of the Camolin branch.
Later in the meeting, her husband Tom was elected as the new county chair.
He’s is no stranger to the IFA’s national council, as he was previously national chair of the farm business committee, and was the council representative for Wexford back when that was a thing.
Tom Doyle. \ Dylan Vaughan.
SHARING OPTIONS: