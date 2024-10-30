A deal was done last year for Arrabawn’s liquid milk pool to be directed to Aurivo for a number of years.

The Dealer raised an eyebrow at a comment over liquid milk at an Arrabawn supplier meeting last week.

Alongside a robust conversation about the Tipperary Co-op deal, there was some talk around liquid milk supplies. Given that Aurivo acquired Arrabawn’s liquid milk business and the closure of the Kilconnell site, it was due to rear its head.

However, it was a comment around the milk served on the night that caught my attention. One farmer was quick off the mark when chair of the co-op, Edward Carr, announced there would be tea and biscuits for all after the meeting. “Yeah, with Aurivo milk on the table,” he quipped.