So Eamon Ryan is stepping away from politics. For many people, he became a bogeyman, the source of all frustration with environmental regulations and requirements. Perhaps his personality was a factor.

His natural positivity and optimism worked against him, as it sometimes came across as hopelessly naïve. Occasionally, there were foot-in-mouth episodes (wolves, window-boxes, 30 cars to a village).

However, under his leadership, the Green Party and its influence has grown.

The range of tributes being paid to him show there is near universal acknowledgment of his integrity and his genuine belief in the issues he advocated for. He is also being recognised as an astute and effective politician.

So, who will succeed him? It could be a poisoned chalice. As part of the Green Party constitution, a leadership contest must be called within six months of the election of a Taoiseach.

Challenge

Eamon Ryan faced a challenge from Catherine Martin only weeks after bringing the Green Party into Government.

Whoever wins the current leadership contest will face a challenge within months, probably off the back of a challenging election for the party. That may be why no challenge from the left of the party emerges. It may be biding its time until the next contest.

In the meantime, Roderic O’Gorman was first out of the blocks, declaring formally on Wednesday morning. Pippa Hackett declared just as we went to print on Wednesday.

The third name in the frame is Joe O’Brien, who though a TD in Dublin Fingal, is originally from a dairy farm in Cork.

Can Pippa win? One issue she faces is the uphill challenge facing her to gain a Dáil seat.

While she finished a highly-creditable sixth in the Laois/Offaly five-seater in 2020, Offaly is now a three-seat constituency. She would need a first preference vote in the high teens to be in contention.

The Green Party only got 3% of the vote in the county in the recent local elections.

There have been a couple of party leaders in the Seanad in the past.

Most recently, Ciarán Cannon was a senator when he became Progressive Democrat leader in April 2008. The party disbanded within months.

The Green Party is here to stay, but for farmers rejoicing at Eamon Ryan’s impending retirement, I’m reminded of gangland leader Larry Dunne’s words to gardaí: “If you think we’re bad, wait until you see what’s coming after us.”