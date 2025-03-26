Registering a DNA-recorded foal with HSI costs €170-€197, compared to €18 to register and genotype a calf.

Professor Paddy Wall’s illuminating report into horse traceability compared Ireland’s woeful equine system to the slick cattle system, noting that in February 2024, 763,000 calves were registered.

In comparison, Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has only registered 5,000 2024-born foals by March 2025.

Wall noted the large number of horses registered without pedigree recorded, asking whether they were worth breeding at all.

It’s a shame he didn’t compare the cost of pedigree recording in cattle and horses.

By The Dealer’s calculation that’s around 10 times the cost for pretty much the same process, and doesn’t even include the vet’s fee for the horse owner.