The €2,800 listed as paid out to UCD for apiculture (that’s bees to you and me) on the Department of Agriculture’s latest CAP database got The Dealer thinking – what would that work out in bee headage terms? Separately, the college received €34,101 in BISS, €15,630 in CAP funds for climate and the environment along with another €66,000 under the school fruit, veg and milk scheme. You’d be safer sticking with BISS than chancing your arm with bees.
