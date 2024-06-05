Myself, I’d welcome a lot of technological advances in farming. Take the strain off the auld back.

That said, I was still surprised to see in Australia there are using drones now to herd cattle and sheep.

SkyKelpie, a company selling agricultural drones for herding livestock, completed the world’s first live remote drone herding demonstration recently.

At Beef Australia 2024 in Queensland, the company demonstrated cattle being herded by a drone piloted from hundreds of kilometres away.

Impressive, but I still think I could give them a run for their money with the dog.