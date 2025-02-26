The dealer sees that JBS is in the market for meat factories and wonders if an Irish one could be on the shopping list.

The Dealer sees that Brazilian meatpacker JBS is spreading its wings to Africa with a planned $2.5bn investment in meat factories in Nigeria.

It sees the African market as an opportunity for growth. JBS was also in the running for the US meat company Oscar Mayer at the end of 2024.

The Dealer wonders, with Ireland’s unique access to the record-breaking €8/kg UK beef market, if another takeover could be on the cards for one of Ireland’s big three processors back home. Which of them, I wonder, would be most likely to stick the for sale sign up in the front lawn? Where’s that piggy bank?