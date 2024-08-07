I’m told Kerry Lamb and Wool Co-op will celebrate 50 years in existence next Tuesday evening, 13 August. A celebration mass is planned for 7pm in the wool shed on the co-op premises in Lispole, which will be followed by food and beverages and a talk on its history.

The early years saw the co-op focus on fattening lambs and selling wool and, while wool trading remains part of its business, it now also acts as an agri-merchant servicing west Kerry and well beyond.

I hear there’s some wool even arriving from Tipperary, which as we all know, is a long way.

Word has it that a similar event at the co-op’s 40th birthday turned into a big music session, so it could be well worth popping in if you’re in the vicinity of west Kerry next Tuesday.