I see that fat cells from pigs have been developed in a lab, boosting the potential for large-scale production of cultivated meat without genetic modification. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute showed the cell, known as FaTTy, was capable of producing fat tissue. The researcher said this could address the challenge of making realistic animal fat, a hurdle for the cultivated meat industry. Is it as tasty as regular pork? I’ll believe it when pigs fly.
