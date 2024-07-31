I see that the authorities in the UK have approved that dogs can now be fed lab-grown meat. \ Claire Nash

The UK Food Standards Agency, the Department of Environment, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have given their approval for pet food made from meat proteins from chicken, manufactured in a lab, to go on sale. I’ve read that cells from an egg have been used to create this “chicken” pet food.

I wonder would my own dog, Shep, know the difference between his usual bowl of food and this stuff? I’d like to see it trialled on one of those morning TV programmes and let the dog choose what it wants to eat.