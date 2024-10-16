IFA president Francie Gorman speaking at the IFA Munster regional meeting in Charleville on Monday night last.

Farmer interest in Bord Bia’s revamped quality assurance (QA) schemes left little room for other issues at the IFA Munster regional meeting in Charleville on Monday night.

After 50 minutes of questions on it, last orders for questions relating to the QA schemes were called for by the chair, Conor O’Leary, at 10.20pm. On and on the QA queries came until 11pm was getting close and he wanted to bring the meeting to a close. This annoyed a few.

One disgruntled farmer could be heard suggesting that the meeting was just a Bord Bia bashing exercise at the expense of other current issues facing farmers.