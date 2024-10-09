Macra has decided to hike up its membership fees following a meeting of its national council.

I’m told that a €6.50 increase will be applied to the standard membership fee in the young farmers’ association. For a long-time member of Macra, the price will rise to €66.50 per year.

The membership fee for youth membership of Macra, for lads and lassies aged 17 to 22, will rise to €46.50.

I also heard that the Taoiseach himself, Simon Harris, will be addressing Macra’s rally, which takes place on 26 October.