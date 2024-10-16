I see that Duggan Veterinary Supplies is trying to connect veterinary practices and farmers to their local GAA clubs.
Its four-pillar partnership will see teams get financial boosts for supporting local vets and farmers as well as displaying a pitch-side sign promoting a teat sealer product, Fatroseal.
The programme will begin with nine Tipperary GAA clubs and 17 veterinary practices. I wonder will the vets be providing free uddermint to GAA players with sore muscles as part of the deal?
